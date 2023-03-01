Tolerance.ca
Starlink: SpaceX's new internet service could be a gamechanger in Africa

By Marian Selorm Sapah, Lecturer/Research Scientist, University of Ghana
It’s hard for many of us to imagine a world without instant, limitless internet access. Some have even argued that it should, alongside access to clean water and electricity, be considered a basic human right.

But in fact only 64.4% of the global population as of January 2023 are internet users. Asia and Europe are home…The Conversation


