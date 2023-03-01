Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gleb Pavlovsky obituary: the man who turned Vladimir Putin into Russia's action man

By Stephen Hall, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Politics, International Relations and Russia, University of Bath
Vladimir Putin’s former adviser and spin doctor Gleb Pavlovsky, who has died aged 71, was once described as “Putin’s Karl Rove”. He was the man who got things done in the Kremlin, like Rove did for his political master, George W. Bush.

Pavlovsky – a dissident turned apparatchik turned dissident again – was at the heart of Russian political thinking, whether on…The Conversation


© The Conversation
