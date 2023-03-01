Tolerance.ca
American man developed an Irish accent after getting prostate cancer – foreign accent syndrome explained

By Johan Verhoeven, Professor of Experimental Phonetics, City, University of London
Stefanie Keulen, Assistant Professor/Research Leader, Vrije Universiteit Brussel
An American man developed an Irish accent following treatment for metastatic prostate cancer. The man was in his 50s and had never been to Ireland.

The accent was described as “uncontrolled”, meaning the man couldn’t stop talking with an Irish brogue, even if he tried. He continued speaking this way until his death.

This is the first time a person has developed “foreign accent syndrome” linked to a prostate cancer diagnosis. And it is only…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
