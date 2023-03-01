Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The impact of China’s expanding footprint in Uzbekistan’s automobile industry

By Mukhammadsodik Donaev
Share this article
For Uzbek consumers, China’s BRI is seemingly bringing practical solutions in terms of access to car ownership but also tackling air pollution, and indirectly changing a culture of state monopolies and corruption.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Starlink: SpaceX's new internet service could be a gamechanger in Africa
~ Gleb Pavlovsky obituary: the man who turned Vladimir Putin into Russia's action man
~ Recent pay rises suggest that collective bargaining may be on the way back
~ Great Mysteries of Physics: a mind-blowing podcast from The Conversation
~ Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised to "renew hope" for Nigeria - 5 ways he can achieve this
~ American man developed an Irish accent after getting prostate cancer – foreign accent syndrome explained
~ How amateur scientists are still helping make important discoveries
~ No ordinary diamond: how the Koh-i-Noor became an imperial possession
~ Dance Me to the End of Time: South African film on death is a powerful celebration of life
~ Fake Russian fact-checkers spread propaganda about the war in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter