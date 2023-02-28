Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

La Niña is finishing an extremely unusual three-year cycle – here's how it affected weather around the world

By William Roberts, Assistant Professor, Climate Science, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Jayasankar Pillai, Research Fellow, Geography and Environmental Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle
It was anchovy fishermen in Peru who first noticed and named El Niño events in the tropical Pacific hundreds of years ago. Their catches would fluctuate and the largest declines were seen near Christmas when the ocean was at its warmest – they called it El Niño de Navidad, the boy of Christmas.

With a larger network of observations and some inspired statistical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
