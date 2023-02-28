La Niña is finishing an extremely unusual three-year cycle – here's how it affected weather around the world
By William Roberts, Assistant Professor, Climate Science, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Jayasankar Pillai, Research Fellow, Geography and Environmental Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle
It was anchovy fishermen in Peru who first noticed and named El Niño events in the tropical Pacific hundreds of years ago. Their catches would fluctuate and the largest declines were seen near Christmas when the ocean was at its warmest – they called it El Niño de Navidad, the boy of Christmas.
With a larger network of observations and some inspired statistical…
- Tuesday, February 28, 2023