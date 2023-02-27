Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brianna Ghey: how vigils help LGBTQ+ communities grieve

By James Pickles, Senior Lecturer, University of Brighton
Have you ever felt so connected to a stranger that their death hurts you as if you did? You will probably find other people who experience this if you attend a vigil. In a way, you did know that stranger. They probably shared some of the pain, fear and trauma that you also carry.

I attended a local vigil for Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old trans girl who was murdered by two 15-year-old children on February 11 2023. I didn’t know Brianna and yet I grieved for her alongside…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
