Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Council: Russia responsible for ‘widespread death and destruction’ in Ukraine

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday once again added his voice to international condemnation of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, telling the Human Rights Council that it had “triggered  the most massive violations of human rights we are living today”.


© United Nations -
