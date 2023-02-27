Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women's rights exist only on paper in Nigeria: Five core issues a new president needs to address urgently

By Damilola Agbalajobi, Lecturer, Political Science, Obafemi Awolowo University
Violence against African women and the widespread violation of their basic human rights is shaped by societal and cultural barriers. In Nigeria, women’s rights appear to be protected. The country is a signatory to many international conventions and norms such as the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Solemn Declaration on Gender Equality in Africa. Yet this protection…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
