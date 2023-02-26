We're told Pentecostal churches like Hillsong are growing in Australia, but they're not anymore – is there a gender problem?
By Rosie Clare Shorter, PhD candidate, Religion and Society Research Cluster, Western Sydney University
Tanya Riches, Research, Training and Development Officer, Centre for Disability Studies, University of Birmingham
The latest Australian census shows a decrease in affiliation with Pentecostal churches, despite the ‘boom’ narrative. Women seem to be leaving: gender inequality and abuses of power are having an impact.
