Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change in urban Nigeria - 4 factors that affect how residents adapt

By Olasunkanmi Habeeb Okunola, Humboldt Scientist at the Institute for Environment and Human Security, United Nations University
Prof. Mulala Danny Simatele, Environmental Scientist, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
Climate change is a long-term shift in temperatures and weather patterns. It’s caused by solar cycle variations and human activities such as burning fossil fuels: coal, oil and gas.

The impact of climate change is growing on the African continent. It’s hitting the most vulnerable hardest and contributing to food…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Niger is Africa's fastest growing country – how to feed 25 million more people in 30 years
~ Ghana needs more astronomers, astrophysicists, aerospace engineers and astronauts -- how to develop them
~ South Sudan: Authorities must clarify fate and whereabouts of detained critic.
~ Nepal: New Government Should Keep Rights Pledges
~ Somalia: Revamp Intelligence Agency Bill
~ More than 30 countries call for international legal controls on killer robots
~ Prominence of Central Asian Countries on The Human Rights Council Is an Opportunity for Change
~ What is spillover? Bird flu outbreak underscores need for early detection to prevent the next big pandemic
~ Ireland has lost almost all of its native forests – here's how to bring them back
~ Omagh police shooting: why attack comes at a difficult time in Northern Ireland
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter