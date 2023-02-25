Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: New Government Should Keep Rights Pledges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal appears at parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 10, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha (New York) – Nepal’s new government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal should focus on upholding Nepalis’ rights and strengthening the rule of law, Human Rights Watch said in a letter released on February 25, 2023. Dahal is leading a new coalition government after elections in November. The Covid-19 pandemic set back progress in protecting rights to health and education. Successive governments have blocked or delayed essential…


© Human Rights Watch -
