Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than 30 countries call for international legal controls on killer robots

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the signing of a communiqué by more than 30 countries in Costa Rica today calling for international law including prohibitions and regulations in relation to the development and use of autonomous weapons systems, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “The development of autonomy in weapons is accelerating, and the growing application of […] The post More than 30 countries call for international legal controls on killer robots appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prominence of Central Asian Countries on The Human Rights Council Is an Opportunity for Change
~ What is spillover? Bird flu outbreak underscores need for early detection to prevent the next big pandemic
~ Ireland has lost almost all of its native forests – here's how to bring them back
~ Omagh police shooting: why attack comes at a difficult time in Northern Ireland
~ How to avoid falling victim to an online scam -- research says slow down
~ Driverless cars: what we've learned from experiments in San Francisco and Phoenix
~ The art of balding: a brief history of hairless men
~ Doctors are leaving Ireland and heading for Australia in droves – here's why
~ The American right has gone to war with 'woke capitalism' – here's what they get wrong
~ Latin America walks a fine line between East and West amidst Ukrainian conflict and China-U.S. tensions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter