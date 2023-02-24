Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The art of balding: a brief history of hairless men

By Glen Jankowski, Senior Lecturer in the School of Social Sciences, Leeds Beckett University
Share this article
Balding is really common, affecting more than 50% of men. It’s also physically inconsequential (bald men live just as long as haired men). So why, in his memoir Spare, does Prince Harry refer to his brother’s baldness as “alarming”?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ireland has lost almost all of its native forests – here's how to bring them back
~ Omagh police shooting: why attack comes at a difficult time in Northern Ireland
~ How to avoid falling victim to an online scam -- research says slow down
~ Driverless cars: what we've learned from experiments in San Francisco and Phoenix
~ Doctors are leaving Ireland and heading for Australia in droves – here's why
~ The American right has gone to war with 'woke capitalism' – here's what they get wrong
~ Latin America walks a fine line between East and West amidst Ukrainian conflict and China-U.S. tensions
~ Barbara Requa, visionary of Jamaican dance, passes on
~ Japan to ‘Appropriately Handle’ Project Benefiting Myanmar’s Military
~ Why are so many Gen Z-ers drawn to old digital cameras?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter