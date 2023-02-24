Tolerance.ca
Botswana/Namibia: Accord on free movement between countries a ‘step in the right direction’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Botswana and Namibia have agreed to allow people to move freely between the two countries, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “This agreement, which marks the first of its kind in Southern Africa, is a step in the right direction. In a region where irregular […] The post Botswana/Namibia: Accord on free movement between countries a ‘step in the right direction’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


