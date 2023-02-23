Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

For people with chronic pain, flexibility and persistence can protect wellbeing

By Joanne Dickson, Professor of Psychology & Mental Health, Edith Cowan University
New research shows the way a person with chronic pain responds to limitations to the activities or goals they value can impact their mental wellbeing – even more so than their pain levels.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
