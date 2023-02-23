Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The animals and plants that only exist in captivity – and why time is running out to restore them to the wild

By Donal Smith, Postdoctoral Researcher in Conservation, Zoological Society of London
Sarah Elizabeth Dalrymple, Senior Lecturer in Conservation Ecology, Liverpool John Moores University
It was April in 1981 when a party of four camped for two days and nights on the forested slopes of Mount Evermann, the central peak of Socorro, a volcanic island in the Pacific some 400 kilometres southwest of Baja California, Mexico. Their fruitless search confirmed their suspicions: the Socorro dove, an endearingly tame bird unique to the island, had disappeared, eaten by the cats of Spanish colonists, pushed out by grazing sheep and shot from the sky by hunters.

But the species had not vanished.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
