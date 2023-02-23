Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye/Syria Earthquakes: A Human Rights Approach to Crisis Response

By Amnesty International
The catastrophic earthquakes that devastated southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria on 6 February and again on 20 February require a committed and sustained global humanitarian response. To date, the combined death toll is over 46,000 and climbing. Hundreds of thousands have been left homeless and without shelter, food, potable water, and medical care. Thousands remain […] The post Türkiye/Syria Earthquakes: A Human Rights Approach to Crisis Response appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
