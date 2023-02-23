Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: this new cold war must end before the world faces Armageddon

By Gilbert Achcar, Professor of Development Studies and International Relations, SOAS, University of London
Whatever the reason for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the west and Russia have been spoiling for a fight for decades. The war must end before it leads to a global conflagration.The Conversation


