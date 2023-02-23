Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rejecting science has a long history – the pandemic showed what happens when you ignore this

By Katrine K. Donois, PhD Candidate in Science Communication, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
Fear engulfed everyone during the pandemic. Yet when a vaccine became available, it was met with fierce resistance. Anti-vaccination crowds formed, and some of these groups argued this vaccine was against their religious beliefs.

Many didn’t trust the scientists and their explanation for how they said the disease spread. A lot of people didn’t believe the vaccine worked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Class and the City of London: my decade of research shows why elitism is endemic and top firms don't really care
~ Some houseplants take in nutrients from roots outside the soil – and it may change how we care for them
~ Ukraine: Russia's inability to dominate the sea has changed the course of the war
~ South Africa's relief grant: how it can be used to help young people into jobs
~ Election observers are important for democracy – but few voters know what they do
~ ‘You'd better not wake up!': How Twitter users remember the day of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine
~ Philippines: Six years on, arbitrary detention of former Senator Leila de Lima continues
~ Iraq: Environmentalists Face Retaliation
~ Why do small rural communities often shun newcomers, even when they need them?
~ The huge fandoms of stars like Harry Styles are underestimated – but these highly creative communities can teach young people useful skills
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter