Human Rights Observatory

Why do small rural communities often shun newcomers, even when they need them?

By Saleena Ham, Adjunct Research Fellow, Rural Sociology, University of Southern Queensland
Many small towns badly need to attract new blood to prosper. Yet some residents are so bound up in their community – it’s part of their identity – that they struggle with the changes newcomers bring.The Conversation


