Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For a lot of First Nations peoples, debates around the Voice to Parliament are not about a simple 'yes' or 'no'

By Kelly Menzel, Associate Dean Education, Gnibi College, Southern Cross University
Right-wing opposition of the Voice to parliament has been dominating the so-called ‘no’ campaign. First Nations communities calling for more detail and more discussion also have reason to oppose it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
