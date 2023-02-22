Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Loblaw’s PR response to consumer criticism shows it prioritizes profit over people

By Dan Guadagnolo, Assistant Professor, Institute of Communication, Culture, Information and Technology, University of Toronto
Loblaw Companies made headlines in October 2022 for freezing the prices on one of its in-store brands in the face of record food inflation. When the promotion finally ended on Jan. 31, consumers responded negatively to the announcement.


© The Conversation -
