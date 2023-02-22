Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

For a lot of First Nations peoples, debates around the Voice to Parliament are not about a simple "yes" or "no"

By Kelly Menzel, Associate Dean Education, Gnibi College, Southern Cross University
Right-wing opposition of the Voice to parliament has been dominating the so-called “no” campaign. First Nations communities calling for more detail and more discussion also have reason to oppose it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
