Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why David Hockney's Bigger and Closer is an important step forward for immersive art shows

By Simon Mckeown, Professor of Art, School of Arts & Creative Industries, Teesside University, Teesside University
Artist David Hockney has ridden many technological waves. While his mark-making has remained resolutely painterly, he has challenged the practice of painting. He was an early adopter of computer-assisted drawing, using the iPad and iPhone.

His latest work, Bigger and Closer (not smaller and further away), at Lightroom in London is an ambitious exhibition and another foray into the future…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
