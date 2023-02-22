South Africa's power crisis: going off the grid works for the wealthy -- but could deepen injustice for the poor
By Christina Culwick, Senior researcher, urban sustainability transitions, environmental governance and resilience, Gauteng City-Region Observatory
Samkelisiwe Khanyile, Researcher, Gauteng City-Region Observatory
South Africa’s current electricity crisis has been described as “a perfect storm”. A number of factors have converged to reach this point: an ageing and inadequately maintained fleet of coal power stations, delays in upgrading the Koeberg nuclear power station and significant failures at the recently built Medupi…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 22, 2023