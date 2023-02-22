Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia pulls out of New Start nuclear treaty – we've already seen how such agreements have limited aggression against Ukraine

By Dan Plesch, Professor at the Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy, SOAS, University of London
Vladimir Putin’s decision to pull out of the New Start nuclear weapons treaty with the United States will have predictable responses.

Stocks in defence corporations will rise at the prospect of new markets for nuclear missiles. Disciples of deterrence will reassure the public that arms control was never really needed. Those who fear the end of the world as we know it will sound the alarm – playing into Putin’s hands, some will say, by causing alarm…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
