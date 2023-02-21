What if urban plans gave natural systems the space to recover from the cities built over them? It can be done
By Louise Wright, Practice Professor of Architecture, Monash University
Catherine Murphy, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning and Design, Monash University
Cities are starting to restore natural systems such as waterways, wetlands and bushland. But restoration on the scale these systems need to function properly calls for a rethink of urban planning.
