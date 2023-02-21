Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emergencies Act inquiry final report is a reminder that we all have a role in upholding the rule of law

By Jocelyn Stacey, Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia
Nomi Claire Lazar, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The Emergencies Act inquiry final report found that almost all parties involved fell short of upholding the rule of law during the convoy protests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
