Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe’s President Shouldn’t Sign Repressive NGO Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the World Economic Forum in Cape Town, South Africa, on September 4, 2019. © 2019 Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to “speedily” sign into law a bill that would severely restrict civic space, the operations of nongovernmental organizations, and the right to freedom of association in the country. The new law, the Private Voluntary Organisation Amendment Bill, which the parliament and senate have already passed, was necessary, Mnangagwa claimed, to protect and defend…


© Human Rights Watch -
