Russia’s aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
By Eduardo Gallo-Cajiao, David H. Smith Conservation Research Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Washington
Duan Biggs, Professor and Chair, Southwestern Environmental Science and Policy, Northern Arizona University
Nives Dolsak, Professor of Sustainability Sciences and Director, School of Marine and Environmental Affairs, University of Washington
Paul G. Harris, Chair Professor of Global and Environmental Studies, The Education University of Hong Kong
Russia has vast natural resources and is involved in many conservation efforts. Its diplomatic isolation as a result of the war in Ukraine is making it harder to protect many wild species and places.
- Tuesday, February 21, 2023