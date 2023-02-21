Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa and Israel: new memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history

By Asher Lubotzky, PhD Candidate, History, Indiana University
Israeli officials and Jewish South African activists have inaugurated a memorial park in Tel Mond, a city north of Tel Aviv. Opened in in November 2022, Gan Siyabonga (We Thank You Garden) commemorates several dozen Jewish South African anti-apartheid activists who had personal connections to Israel.

The main sponsors of Gan Siyabonga are the Jewish National Fund South Africa and South African Zionist Federation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation
