Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: New Light on Russia’s Rail Station Attack

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Ukrainian authorities inspect the rocket motor and guidance section of a Tochka-U missile next to the main building of the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine on April 8, 2022. The phrase “Payback for the children” is painted in Russian on the missile.  © 2022 Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images (Kyiv, February 21, 2023) – Russia’s cluster munition strike on the crowded Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine in April 2022 killed dozens of civilians in violation of the laws of war, and was an apparent war crime, Human Rights Watch and SITU Research said in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Middle East, North Africa: Digital Targeting of LGBT People
~ Can China act as a peace broker in the Russian-Ukraine war?
~ South Korea: High Court health insurance ruling offers hope for marriage equality
~ We got some key things wrong about long COVID. Here are 5 things we've learnt
~ Landslides and law: Cyclone Gabrielle raises serious questions about where we've been allowed to build
~ Labor's lead drops in Resolve and Essential polls, but they are still far ahead
~ Crusty, blistering and peeling: where do cold sores come from and what can you do about them?
~ Why do we stop exploring new music as we get older?
~ Roald Dahl rewrites: rather than bowdlerising books on moral grounds we should help children to navigate history
~ Herding cats: councils' efforts to protect wildlife from roaming pets are hampered by state laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter