Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East, North Africa: Digital Targeting of LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Beirut) – Government officials across the Middle East and North Africa region are targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people based on their online activity on social media, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Security forces have entrapped LGBT people on social media and dating applications, subjected them to online extortion, online harassment, and outing, and relied on illegitimately obtained digital photos, chats, and similar information in prosecutions, in violation of the right to privacy and other human rights. The 135-page report, “‘All This Terror Because…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: New Light on Russia’s Rail Station Attack
~ Can China act as a peace broker in the Russian-Ukraine war?
~ South Korea: High Court health insurance ruling offers hope for marriage equality
~ We got some key things wrong about long COVID. Here are 5 things we've learnt
~ Landslides and law: Cyclone Gabrielle raises serious questions about where we've been allowed to build
~ Labor's lead drops in Resolve and Essential polls, but they are still far ahead
~ Crusty, blistering and peeling: where do cold sores come from and what can you do about them?
~ Why do we stop exploring new music as we get older?
~ Roald Dahl rewrites: rather than bowdlerising books on moral grounds we should help children to navigate history
~ Herding cats: councils' efforts to protect wildlife from roaming pets are hampered by state laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter