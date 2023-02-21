Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do we stop exploring new music as we get older?

By Timothy McKenry, Professor of Music, Australian Catholic University
Share this article
According to an estimate from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an organisation that represents the international music industry, people around the world spend on average 20.1 hours per week listening to music, up from 18.4 hours in 2021.

We have more ways to access music than at any time in history and a whole world of unfamiliar styles to explore.

The thrill of discovering new songs and new sounds can enrich people of all ages.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: New Light on Russia’s Rail Station Attack
~ Middle East, North Africa: Digital Targeting of LGBT People
~ Can China act as a peace broker in the Russian-Ukraine war?
~ South Korea: High Court health insurance ruling offers hope for marriage equality
~ We got some key things wrong about long COVID. Here are 5 things we've learnt
~ Landslides and law: Cyclone Gabrielle raises serious questions about where we've been allowed to build
~ Labor's lead drops in Resolve and Essential polls, but they are still far ahead
~ Crusty, blistering and peeling: where do cold sores come from and what can you do about them?
~ Roald Dahl rewrites: rather than bowdlerising books on moral grounds we should help children to navigate history
~ Herding cats: councils' efforts to protect wildlife from roaming pets are hampered by state laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter