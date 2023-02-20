Epigenetic and social factors both predict aging and health – but new research suggests one might be stronger
By Eileen Crimmins, Professor of Gerontology, University of Southern California
Jessica Faul, Research Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of Michigan
People don’t all age at the same rate. Untangling the factors that influence health and disease – such as epigenetics, demographics and behavior – could lead to better care for those who need it most.
- Monday, February 20, 2023