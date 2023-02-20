Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia – here's what we know about the disease

By Catherine Loveday, Professor, Neuropsychology, University of Westminster
American actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his family has announced.

In 2022, the 67-year-old action movie star was diagnosed with aphasia - difficulty with language and speech. Aphasia can occur for a variety of reasons (most commonly stroke) but for Willis, it is now clear that these speech problems were the early signs of this particularly devastating form of dementia.

Frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for any disease…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
