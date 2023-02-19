Tolerance.ca
We pitted ChatGPT against tools for detecting AI-written text, and the results are troubling

By Armin Alimardani, Lecturer, University of Wollongong
Emma A. Jane, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
As the “chatbot wars” rage in Silicon Valley, the growing proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools specifically designed to generate human-like text has left many baffled.

Educators in particular are scrambling to adjust to the availability of software that can produce a moderately…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
