Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disability and dignity – 4 things to think about if you want to 'help'

By Angel Dixon, Researcher, Griffith University
Elizabeth Kendall, Professor, Director, Griffith Inclusive Futures, Griffith University, Griffith University
Kelsey Chapman, Research Fellow Dignity Project, Griffith University
Share this article
There could be lots of reasons why people with disability decline or don’t want offers of help. Research at the Dignity Project at Griffith University shows there is no ‘one-size fits all’ approach.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Long before the Voice vote, the Australian Aboriginal Progressive Association called for parliamentary representation
~ I'm descended from a Baloch-Afghan cameleer and a Badimiya Yamitji woman: they battled racist government policies to save our family
~ Should private schools share their facilities with public students?
~ We pitted ChatGPT against tools for detecting AI-written text, and the results are troubling
~ NZ cities urgently need to become 'spongier' – but system change will be expensive
~ The rise of renewables is not without risk for investors
~ After two long years, mas has come again in Trinidad and Tobago
~ Paul Mashatile is set to become South Africa's deputy president: what he brings to the table
~ Panafricanisme : 4 questions clés auxquelles l'Union africaine doit s'attaquer
~ Gender equality in Nigeria: Three reasons why women aren't represented in politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter