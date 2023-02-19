Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ cities urgently need to become 'spongier' – but system change will be expensive

By Alex Lo, Senior Lecturer in Climate Change, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Faith Chan, Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences, University of Nottingham
Share this article
Flood and cyclone damage shows why turning Auckland and other urban parts of New Zealand into ‘sponge cities’ is the right idea. But overseas experience from China and beyond shows it won’t be cheap.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Long before the Voice vote, the Australian Aboriginal Progressive Association called for parliamentary representation
~ I'm descended from a Baloch-Afghan cameleer and a Badimiya Yamitji woman: they battled racist government policies to save our family
~ Should private schools share their facilities with public students?
~ We pitted ChatGPT against tools for detecting AI-written text, and the results are troubling
~ Disability and dignity – 4 things to think about if you want to 'help'
~ The rise of renewables is not without risk for investors
~ After two long years, mas has come again in Trinidad and Tobago
~ Paul Mashatile is set to become South Africa's deputy president: what he brings to the table
~ Panafricanisme : 4 questions clés auxquelles l'Union africaine doit s'attaquer
~ Gender equality in Nigeria: Three reasons why women aren't represented in politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter