Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Panafricanisme : 4 questions clés auxquelles l'Union africaine doit s'attaquer

By Ulf Engel, Professor, Institute of African Studies, University of Leipzig
L’Union africaine (UA) – composée de 55 pays membres – a fait des progrès considérables pour intégrer les pays du continent et leur donner une voix dans la politique mondiale.

Au cours des deux dernières décennies, elle a élaboré des politiques significatives en matière de paix et sécurité et de commerce, comme la Zone de libre-échange continentale africaine. La Commission de l'Union…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
