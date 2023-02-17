Tolerance.ca
For developing world to quit coal, rich countries must eliminate oil and gas faster – new study

By James Price, Senior Research Associate in Energy, UCL
Steve Pye, Associate Professor in Energy Systems, UCL
Limiting how much coal countries can burn is considered an urgent priority for restraining global heating. After all, coal is the most carbon-rich of all fossil fuels and its combustion has contributed the most to planetary warming. For the first time in international talks, negotiators agreed to “phase down” coal use to prevent global temperature rise exceeding 1.5°C in the 2021 Glasgow Climate Pact.

Coal’s primacy in climate negotiations is partly because of the Intergovernmental…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
