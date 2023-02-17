Tolerance.ca
New Aussie drama Bad Behaviour gives us a complex portrayal of girlhood and queer stories

By Emma Maguire, Lecturer in English and Writing, James Cook University
Review: Bad Behaviour, directed by Corrie Chen.

Bad Behaviour is a gritty, intense psychological drama that follows the haunting teenage experience of now 20-something Joanna Mackenzie (Jana McKinnon), who revisits the year she spent on scholarship at Silver Creek.

The exclusive girls’ boarding school, in the remote Australian wilderness, fosters independence, strength and resilience through survivalism and marathon training.

With teachers located off campus, the quiet, sensitive Jo soon finds herself in an environment more Lord of the Flies than kumbaya.


© The Conversation -
