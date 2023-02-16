Tolerance.ca
Tropical seagrass meadows are sand factories that could protect coral reef islands from sea-level rise

By Holly East, Lecturer in Physical Geography, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Jamie Johnson, Research Assistant, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Seagrasses are flowering plants that form dense underwater meadows in coastal waters worldwide, from the frigid seas of the Arctic to the warm shallows of the Caribbean. These meadows provide a refuge for young fish, food for grazing sea turtles and manatees, and help to slow climate change by absorbing carbon from the atmosphere…The Conversation


© The Conversation
