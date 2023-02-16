Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Kate Chaney on life as a teal MP

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
This week, Politics with Michelle Grattan features independent MP Kate Chaney. They discuss climate change, integrity, the economy, challenges of the job and moreThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shake and divide: the cocktail formula for global consensus
~ Pan-Africanism remains a dream – 4 key issues the African Union must tackle
~ Almost a year on, Russia's war against Ukraine could go in three different directions
~ Grattan on Friday: Adam Bandt is wedged by Greens' overreach on emissions legislation
~ Nicola Sturgeon and Jacinda Ardern – what two shock resignations tell us about good leadership
~ Stop tossing your spent vapes and e-cigs: you're breeding a new waste pandemic
~ How running can help you cope with stress at work
~ At-home fertility tests: here's what they can actually tell you
~ Why young people in every sphere – not just business and politics – should learn to lead
~ COVID wasn't a 'bumper campaign' for right-wing extremists. But the threat from terror remains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter