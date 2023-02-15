Black holes may be the source of mysterious dark energy that makes up most of the universe
By Chris Pearson, Astronomy Group Lead, Space Operations Division at RAL Space and visiting fellow, The Open University
Dave Clements, Reader in Astrophysics, Imperial College London
Black holes could explain a mysterious form of energy that makes up most of the universe, according to astronomers. The existence of “dark energy” has been inferred from observations of stars and galaxies, but no one has been able to explain what it is, or where it comes from.
The stuff, or matter, that makes up the familiar world around us is just 5% of everything in the universe. Another 27% is
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 15, 2023