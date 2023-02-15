Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black holes may be the source of mysterious dark energy that makes up most of the universe

By Chris Pearson, Astronomy Group Lead, Space Operations Division at RAL Space and visiting fellow, The Open University
Dave Clements, Reader in Astrophysics, Imperial College London
Share this article
Black holes could explain a mysterious form of energy that makes up most of the universe, according to astronomers. The existence of “dark energy” has been inferred from observations of stars and galaxies, but no one has been able to explain what it is, or where it comes from.

The stuff, or matter, that makes up the familiar world around us is just 5% of everything in the universe. Another 27% is


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is a UFO? The US shot down three mysterious objects as interest and concern increase over unidentified craft
~ Debate: Sorry, British Museum, a loan of the Parthenon Marbles is not a repatriation
~ Carlos Saura, the filmmaker who took Spanish identity all over the planet
~ Why a judicial inquiry into athlete abuse is not the right approach
~ Nicola Sturgeon resignation: the unanswered questions for Scotland and the SNP she leaves behind
~ Ontario's private surgical clinics: Cheques but no balances when providing health care
~ Children can now report rights violations directly to the UN – it's progress, but Aotearoa New Zealand still needs to do more
~ Trees can be weeds too – here's why that's a problem
~ 40 years on, does Australia need another Prices and Incomes Accord?
~ How can publishers support the authors of trauma memoirs, as they unpack their pain for the public? New research investigates
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter