Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Journalist Maria Ponomarenko sentenced to six years in penal colony over Ukraine bombing post

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the sentencing of Maria Ponomarenko, a journalist from Barnaul in Western Siberia, to six years in a penal colony for posting on social media about an attack by Russian forces on a theatre in Mariupol in which civilians were killed, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “Maria […] The post Russia: Journalist Maria Ponomarenko sentenced to six years in penal colony over Ukraine bombing post appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
