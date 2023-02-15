Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda Threatens to Close UN Human Rights Office

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The flag of Uganda. © 2018 Press Association via AP Images (Nairobi) – The Ugandan government should immediately reverse its decision to end the mandate of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Uganda, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 6, 2023, Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Ministry informed the OHCHR Uganda country office that it would not renew its agreement to host the UN entity beyond its current three-year term ending in February 2023. Concerned UN member countries should press the Ugandan government to reverse its decision…


© Human Rights Watch -
