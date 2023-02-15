Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK/US: 50 Years on, Islanders Can’t Go Home

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(London) – The forced displacement of the entire Chagossian people by the United Kingdom and United States governments and the UK’s racial persecution, and continued blocking of their return home, are crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said in a report and video released today. Both governments should provide full reparations to the Chagossian people, including their right to return to live in their homeland in the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean. The 106-page report, “‘That’s When the Nightmare Started’: UK and US Forced Displacement of the Chagossians and Ongoing Colonial Crimes,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Snakes can hear you scream, new research reveals
~ Lawsuit against Meta in Kenya paves the way for African countries to sue tech companies
~ Uganda Threatens to Close UN Human Rights Office
~ Northwest Syria: Aid Delays Deadly for Quake Survivors
~ Thailand: Law on Torture, ‘Disappearance’ Delayed
~ Hogwarts Legacy's game mechanics reflect the gender essentialism at the heart of Harry Potter
~ Shuttering ‘rabbit holes’ of hate: Holocaust survivors send powerful message in new documentary
~ Why do men who kill their families still receive sympathetic news coverage?
~ Could buccal massage – the latest celebrity beauty trend – make you look older, not younger?
~ 'The unlooked-for and idiosyncratic was her stock-in-trade': last words from the unclassifiable Janet Malcolm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter