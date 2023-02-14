Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senator Dianne Feinstein will retire in 2024, bringing a groundbreaking career to a close

By Lincoln Mitchell, Associate Adjunct Research Scholar, Arnold A. Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies, Columbia University
Share this article
Most Americans know Dianne Feinstein as a US senator. But for voters in San Francisco, she will forever be remembered as the woman who stepped in at a tragic and traumatic moment to lead the city.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ WHO reveals one-third of prisoners in Europe suffer mental health disorders
~ UK laundry releases microfibres weighing the equivalent of 1,500 buses each year
~ Being declared dead when you're still alive – why these very rare events occur
~ Gambling Act review: how EU countries are tightening restrictions on ads and why the UK should too
~ Massive outages caused by Cyclone Gabrielle strengthen the case for burying power lines
~ Liberals likely to win Aston byelection; Voice support increases in Essential poll
~ The Snail’s Pace of Military Justice in Cameroon
~ Ontario Liberals are down but far from out when it comes to ruling the province
~ The rise of ChatGPT shows why we need a clearer approach to technology in schools
~ Cartoon detectives: how Australia's most famous cartoon was lost and found – twice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter