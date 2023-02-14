Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: FIFA’s award of the World Cup to Saudi Arabia is blatant sports washing

By Amnesty International
Reacting to FIFA’s decision today to award the hosting of the Club World Cup football tournament in December 2023 to Saudi Arabia, Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice Steve Cockburn said: “FIFA has yet again disregarded Saudi Arabia’s atrocious human rights record. Hard on the heels of awarding the Visit Saudi tourism site […] The post Saudi Arabia: FIFA’s award of the World Cup to Saudi Arabia is blatant sports washing appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
